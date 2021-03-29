Q Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Q Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,366 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 155,977 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 115,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,902. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.