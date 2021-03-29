Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.86 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

