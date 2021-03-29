Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 2.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASND. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $149,190,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,367. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

