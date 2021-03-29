Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Vivint Smart Home comprises about 2.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vivint Smart Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

