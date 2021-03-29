Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,131,969 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,131,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of New York Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,560. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

