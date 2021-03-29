Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 765,369 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 765,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up about 5.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 3,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

