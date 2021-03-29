Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

