Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issued By Raymond James

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mogo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.