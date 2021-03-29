Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issued By Raymond James

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mogo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.
NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.
