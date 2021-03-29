Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $225,036.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

