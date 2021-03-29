Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.06.

TSE:OVV opened at C$30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.47. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

