Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.