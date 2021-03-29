Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.