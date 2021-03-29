Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

ETNB opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. 89bio has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

