Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

