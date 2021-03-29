Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Cut by Analyst

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTRS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

