Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reduced by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

