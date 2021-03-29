Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Increased by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.48 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

