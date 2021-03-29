Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Ovintiv stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

