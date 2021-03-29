Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SSKN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

