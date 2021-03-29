Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of TELA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TELA Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

