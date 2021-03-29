Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $5,337,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.