Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Raised by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $712,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

