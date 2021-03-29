Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GME. Wedbush downgraded shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $181.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

