Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Well in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.75 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.