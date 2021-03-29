Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Issued By William Blair

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

NYSE WAB opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

