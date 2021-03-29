Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $469.09 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.