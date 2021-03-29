Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

