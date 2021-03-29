Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

ETR opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

