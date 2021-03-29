Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $196.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

