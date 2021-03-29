Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE SGFY opened at $26.99 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

