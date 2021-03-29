Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Decreased by B. Riley

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

