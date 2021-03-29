Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of LB stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

