Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.