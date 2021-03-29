Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Lifted by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $73.98 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

