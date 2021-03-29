Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Increased by Raymond James (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.25 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.38 million and a P/E ratio of -50.30.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at C$261,328.43. Insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

