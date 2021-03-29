Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

