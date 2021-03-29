Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $154.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

