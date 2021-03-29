QASH (QASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. QASH has a market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

