Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $557,881.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 169,325,290 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

