QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

