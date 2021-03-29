QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
QS Energy Company Profile
