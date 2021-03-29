QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

