Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £38.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06).
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
