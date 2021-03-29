Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £38.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.