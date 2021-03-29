QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 275,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

