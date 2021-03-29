QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 275,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QCOM stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

