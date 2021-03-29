Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Up 3.2%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.07. 6,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

