Quant (QNT) Market Cap Hits $550.01 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Quant has a market capitalization of $550.01 million and $15.91 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $45.56 or 0.00079299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002394 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.

