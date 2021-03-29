Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells $655,259.20 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Craig Gregory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95.

PWR traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

