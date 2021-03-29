Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Sells $63,881.28 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorothy Upperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86.

On Friday, March 5th, Dorothy Upperman sold 65 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $5,373.55.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. 1,012,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

