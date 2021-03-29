Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,606.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $22.41 million and $113,606.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,813.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.68 or 0.03142303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.72 or 0.00338544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.74 or 0.00902447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.11 or 0.00408407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00358509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00263163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,616,834 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.