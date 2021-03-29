QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.53 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $274.88 million and approximately $28.53 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.